2019 Bryant Basketball Youth Clinic opens registration

SMITHFIELD, R.I. – The 2019 Bryant Basketball Youth Clinic opened its registration on Thursday and will be held on January 17. Members of both the men's and women's basketball teams at Bryant will be on hand to help instruct.

Cost of attendance is $20 and attendees also receive a Bryant basketball t-shirt, a basketball to take home and the opportunity to receive autographs from each team. Kids attending the clinic will also get free giveaway items from sponsors of the basketball teams.

Check-in for the clinic will begin at 5:30 p.m. with the clinic beginning promptly at 6 p.m., running for approximately two hours.

Space for the clinic is limited, so hurry to BryantBulldogs.com/YouthClinic2019 today to register!